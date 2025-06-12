Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Germany and AI chip giant Nvidia are to build advanced AI factory infrastructure for industrial purposes in the years ahead.

The announcement will see Germany “deploying tens of thousands of Nvidia GPUs to power AI factories that generate intelligence for businesses and researchers, optimised AI software to run agentic and reasoning models for enterprises, and physical AI technologies for next-generation cars and robots.”

The announcement comes after Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang kicked off his European tour at the opening of London Tech Week on Monday.

Jensen Huang said at the time that the UK needs more computing capacity to capitalise on its AI potential, as prime minister Kier Starmer pledged a fresh £1bn in investment to expand the country’s sovereign AI computing infrastructure.

AI factories

Nvidia said it would launch an AI Technology Centre in Bristol to train developers in the technology and would establish the UK Sovereign AI Industry Forum with companies including BAE Systems, BT and Standard Chartered to help accelerate AI adoption.

Nvidia is currently seeking a number of “sovereign AI” deals, after it recently announced similar (but much larger plans) with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to build AI infrastructure with state-backed funds.

And the first European example seems to be Germany, with AI factories planned to support the development of sovereign AI applications in the public and private sectors.

The so called AI factory will be built following the framework of the Nvidia Omniverse Blueprint for AI factory design and operations. It will run Nvidia CUDA-X libraries as well as Nvidia RTX and Nvidia Omniverse-accelerated workloads.

The Jülich Supercomputing Centre that hosts the JUPITER supercomputer will be Europe’s first exascale system. It boasts about 24,000 Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchips and Nvidia Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking.

Using Nvidia AI platforms, the system will enable researchers to train massive large language models (LLMs) with over 100 billion parameters, increase the spatial resolution of climate and weather simulations, advance quantum computing research and streamline the creation of AI models for drug discovery.

Another German research supercomputer, Blue Lion (for the Leibniz Supercomputing Center), will run on the Nvidia Vera Rubin architecture, Nvidia’s upcoming AI platform.

AI skills

Meanwhile Germany is investing in AI education and upskilling via non-profits, university and industry collaborations.

Nvidia is also establishing a research centre in Germany as part of the Nvidia AI Technology Centre program.

Meanwhile Reuters reported that Nvidia has outlined plans for 20 AI factories – large-scale infrastructure designed for developing, training and deploying AI models – in Europe.