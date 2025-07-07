EU Says AI Act Will Proceed Despite Critricism

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The European Commission said EU AI laws would be rolled out on schedule, after tech companies in Europe and abroad had called for delays of years while criticising the rules as onerous.

“Let me be as clear as possible, there is no stop the clock. There is no grace period. There is no pause,” Commission spokesman Thomas Regnier told a press conference.

“We have legal deadlines established in a legal text,” he said, recapping that some provisions began in February, with obligations for general purpose AI models beginning in August and obligations for high-risk models beginning in August 2026.

Simplification

The Commission has said it plans to submit proposals for simplifying the rules, such as reducing reporting obligations for small companies, toward the end of this year.

European companies including chip manufacturing tools maker ASML, aerospace firm Airbus and AI start-up Mistral were amongst 45 organisations who signed a letter last week asking EU president Ursula von der Leyen to postpone rules targeting the most powerful AI models and calling for a more “innovation-friendly” regulatory approach.

The letter called for the EU to show that it is “serious” about simplifying AI rules and boosting competitiveness in the sector.

Other signatories included Mercedes-Benz Group, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Lufthansa, Publicis Groupe, Prosus and Siemens Energy.

They called for delays to rules targeting general-purpose and high-risk AI models.

The EU promised a code of practice for May but code has been delayed, and in the meantime has been criticised by tech companies and the US government.

AI regulations

The AI Act requires developers to provide information about how their models are trained and to have policies in place that comply with copyright law.

Facebook parent Meta said in February that the draft code of practice was “unworkable” and that the company wouldn’t sign it, while Google has criticised upcoming requirements for third-party AI testing and copyright compliance.

In February, timed with an AI event in Paris, French president Emmanuel Macron said the EU must cut red tape around AI, while EU digital chief Henna Virkkunen said she wanted to “find the balance between encouraging AI innovation in the EU and mitigating the most serious risks”.