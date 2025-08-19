China’s AI Cloud Market Reaches £2bn

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The market in China for public cloud services powering artificial intelligence services grew to an estimated 19.6 billion yuan (£2bn) in 2024, growing 55 percent on surging demand for AI training and application services, research firm IDC said in a study published on Monday.

Tech giants Baidu and Alibaba Group dominated the market for AI public cloud services, each with roughly 25 percent of the market, followed by Tencent Holdings and Huawei Technologies, IDC said.

Cloud growth was largely driven by “disruptive innovations” in AI, in a shift from applications such as optical character recognition, quality inspection and surveillance that largely drove cloud demand through 2022.

AI agents

AI services began to dominate the public cloud market in 2023, following the successful launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in November 2022, IDC said.

AI agents are currently coming to represent a growing proportion of AI demand, as customers buy into the promise of autonomous AI-powered bots.

The largest of the five AI segments IDC identified was computer vision, which expanded 34 percent to 8.1bn yuan last year, led by Tencent and Baidu.

Machine learning was the second-largest segment and the fastest-growing, surging 164 percent to 5.3bn yuan, with these services led by Huawei and Alibaba, IDC said.

The company advised cloud providers to rework cloud architectures to support the use of AI in everyday life and priorities ethical compliance to ensure transparency, accountability and bias mitigation.

Overall cloud spending in China in the first quarter rose 16 percent year-on-year to $11.6bn (£8.6bn), Canalys said in July.

Alibaba held its position as China’s largest cloud provider in the quarter ended March with a 33 percent share, followed by Huawei with 18 percent, Canalys said.

Cloud expansion

Alibaba, which develops major AI models as well as providing cloud infrastructure for the technology, said in June it planned to expand its AI services to overseas data centres this year as part of a three-year, 380bn yuan investment plan.

China’s AI industry is the largest in the world, following only that of the United States, in spite of US efforts to block high-end AI chips and semiconductor manufacturing technologies from export to the country.