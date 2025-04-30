Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The head of Alphabet and Google has hinted that Apple could replace, or operate alongside, OpenAI’s technology on iPhone smartphones.

Reuters reported that CEO Sundar Pichai said in testimony at an antitrust trial in Washington on Wednesday, that Google hopes to enter an agreement with Apple by the middle of this year to include its Gemini AI technology on new iPhones.

If true, this would be a remarkable development after Apple, a notable laggard in the AI sector, announced at its annual WWDC developer conference in June 2024 that it would bring OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot to its devices including iPads, iPhones, Vision Pro headsets and Macs in 2024.

Apple Intelligence

Apple also said at the time that it would integrate what it termed ‘Apple Intelligence’ across its apps and devices, for instance enabling its Siri digital assistant, to control apps, rewrite emails and summarise notifications.

Actions that require server capabilities, the processing is done on Apple silicon-based servers in what Apple had called Private Cloud Compute systems, where the data will not be shared with third-parties or with Apple itself.

But for AI capabilities Apple’s own systems can’t handle, the task is sent to ChatGPT, although the user is asked for permission first.

Apple has stated last year that other chatbots would be supported later, amid a muted industry reaction to the arrival of Apple Intelligence.

Apple deal?

Now Reuters has reported that Google hopes to enter an agreement with Apple by the middle of this year to include its Gemini AI technology on new phones, Sundar Pichai told the court on Wednesday.

He also reportedly suggested Gemini on iPhones would roll out by the end of 2025.

It is presumed that the Gemini integration would allow Siri to utilise Google’s AI to answer more complex questions.

It is not clear at the time of writing if Google’s Gemini would replace OpenAI’s tech on the iPhone.

Antitrust trial

Pichai was testifying in Alphabet’s defense against proposals by the US Department of Justice which include ending lucrative deals with Apple, Samsung, AT&T and Verizon to be the default search engine on new mobile devices.

During questioning by DoJ attorney Veronica Onyema, Pichai had reportedly said that while Google does not yet have an agreement with Apple to include its Gemini AI on iPhones, Pichai spoke with Apple CEO Tim Cook about the possibility last year.

A potential deal this year would see Google’s Gemini AI included within Apple Intelligence, Apple’s own set of AI features, Pichai reportedly said.

Google also plans to experiment with including ads in its Gemini app, Pichai also reportedly said.