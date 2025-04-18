Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has confirmed the scale of the financial impact after the United States tightened chip export controls to China.

AMD, in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said it could incur charges of up to $800 million for exporting its MI308 products to China and other countries.

It comes after Nvidia earlier this week warned that it would take $5.5 billion in charges after the US government limited exports of its H20 artificial intelligence chip to China – news which pushed Nvidia’s share price down over 5 percent on Tuesday trading.

AMD charge

Nvidia had confirmed that its H20 AI chip, which was designed specifically for the Chinese market to comply with previous US export controls, will now require a special licence to sell in China for the “indefinite future”.

After this Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang made a surprise visit to China and met local officials, where he was quoted as saying “we hope to continue to cooperate with China.”

Now AMD has also outlined the expected financial charge for exports MI308 products to China and other countries.

“On April 15, 2025, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (the “Company”) completed its initial assessment of a new license requirement implemented by the United States government for the export of certain semiconductor products to China (including Hong Kong and Macau) and D:5 countries, or to companies headquartered or with an ultimate parent in such countries (the “Export Control”),” the firm said in the filing. “The Export Control applies to the Company’s MI308 products,” AMD said. “The Company expects to apply for licenses but there is no assurance that licenses will be granted. The Company expects that the Export Control may result in charges of up to approximately $800 million in inventory, purchase commitments and related reserves.”

AMD shares experienced a 7 percent decline in trading before the Easter break.

AI player

AMD is one of the companies that builds the hardware behind the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, noted CNBC.

Indeed, the chip maker claims on its website that its AMD Instinct MI300 Series accelerators are “uniquely well-suited to power even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads.”

Since 2023 there have been reports that Chinese firms including Huawei, Tencent etc are increasingly seeking alternatives to Nvidia and other Western chip firms.