Amazon has finally unveiled its long-touted major AI overhaul of Alexa, which it promises is “a smarter, more conversational, and more capable voice assistant.”

At the launch event at Spring Studios in New York City, Amazon’s Devices & Services Senior VP Panos Panay revealed the firm was “excited to introduce Alexa+, our next-generation assistant powered by generative AI. Alexa+ is more conversational, smarter, personalised – and she helps you get things done.”

“She keeps you entertained, helps you learn, keeps you organised, summarises complex topics, and can converse about virtually anything,” Panay added. “Alexa+ can manage and protect your home, make reservations, and help you track, discover, and enjoy new artists. She can also help you search, find or buy virtually any item online, and make useful suggestions based on your interests. Alexa+ does all this and more – all you have to do is ask.”

Free with Prime

“Conversations with Alexa+ feel expansive and natural,” said Panay. “Whether you’re speaking in half-formed thoughts, using colloquial expressions, or exploring complex ideas, Alexa+ understands what you mean, and responds like a trusted assistant.”

“It feels less like interacting with technology, and more like engaging with an insightful friend,” he said.

Amazon helpfully provided a list of 50 plus tasks the next-generation AI assistant can help with, including have full-on conversations; answer questions on any topic; get real-time news and information; receive personalised news summaries; and remember important details for the user such as dietary requirements – although this may trigger some privacy concerns.

But perhaps one of the most surprising revelations is that Amazon has opted to make Alexa+ free for all Prime members, which is a remarkable act that potentially opens Alexa+ to a much wider audience (Amazon currently has 200 million Prime customers worldwide).

For non-Prime members, Alexa+ will cost $19.99 per month.

Alexa+ will start rolling out in the US in the next few weeks during an early access period, and subsequently in waves in the coming months – prioritising those households with an Echo Show 8, 10, 15, and 21.

Alexa+ will also be available via the Alexa mobile app and web browser.

Tasks, agents, APIs

Another interesting feature is that Amazon has teamed up with many partners, thanks to hundreds of APIs for the likes of Sonos, Spotify, Ring, Dyson, Uber, Uber Eats, Huli, Samsung, Xbox, LG, Zoom, NASA etc.

Alexa+ will also come with a load of AI Agents (Amazon calls them agentic capabilities), each with specialist skills and cross agent interoperability.

This could allow for example, Alexa+ to book a dinner reservation for two via OpenTable, or book an Uber for your friend to meet you for lunch, and will also text them your plans.

Or if the user’s oven needs to be fixed, Alexa+ can apparently navigate the web, user Thumbtack (a US app that allows people to hire local DIY trades, as well as legal, financial and other services) to discover the relevant repairman, authenticate, arrange the repair, and then it will tell the user it has been arranged, with no need for user supervision or intervention.

Since its launch in 2014, Amazon had made huge investments in the previous generation Alexa and at one point, Amazon had 5,000 people working on Alexa and Echo devices.

But Amazon’s management reportedly became frustrated when it was suggested that just about every plan to monetise the old Alexa had failed, with one former employee branding Alexa “a colossal failure of imagination,” and “a wasted opportunity.”

It remains to be seen whether Alexa+ can change this perception.