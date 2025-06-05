AI, Inc: The Business of Artificial Intelligence

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer an emerging technology on the sidelines of corporate interest. It has evolved into a strategic cornerstone for enterprises aiming to stay competitive in a fast-moving, data-driven world. As AI capabilities mature, businesses are reimagining their operations, products, and customer interactions. This evolution marks the rise of what we can call “AI, Inc.” — a new era where artificial intelligence is at the heart of the enterprise.

This article explores how AI is being operationalised across industries, drawing on insights from business leaders who have embraced this transformation. If you’re a business owner wondering how AI will impact your company, this guide provides clarity on what to expect, how to prepare, and where to lead.

Embedding AI as a Core Business Strategy

AI is no longer just a support function. Leading companies are embedding it into their very business models. Andreas Vermeulen, Head of Global AI at Avantra, says their company has “fully embraced artificial intelligence by integrating it across our core operations to drive strategic innovation and operational excellence.” From internal productivity gains to customer-facing platforms, AI is now a critical infrastructure layer.

At Exclaimer, CTO Vicky Wills tells Silicon UK that AI isn’t about the hype; it’s about real impact. “We’re embedding AI into the way we work to make things faster, simpler, and more effective.” She explains that automation is saving employees time on tasks like security questionnaires and internal communications, allowing them to focus on higher-value activities.

Meanwhile, GaiaLens CEO Gordon Tveito-Duncan highlights how their GenAI ESG Analyst helps customers cut through the noise of lengthy sustainability reports. “Our product delivers precise answers, data extractions, and trend analyses in seconds,” he says, positioning AI as a differentiator in a data-saturated world.

Business owners should see AI not as a separate department or experimental tool, but as a foundational strategy that can reshape everything from workflows to customer experience.

From Hype to Value: Building Iteratively

Many AI implementations fail not because of the technology, but due to flawed execution. Companies successful with AI tend to follow an iterative, outcome-first approach.

“One of the key lessons we’ve learned is the importance of starting small and iterating,” explains Wills. Rather than betting big on complex transformations, Exclaimer evaluates repetitive pain points and gradually introduces AI where it adds measurable value.

At Carmoola, Dan Kellett, Director of Lending and Data Analytics, says they begin every AI project by aligning it with clear business goals. “We now start every AI initiative by defining objectives and aligning our data science team closely with product and compliance stakeholders,” he tells Silicon UK. This ensures AI outputs are both useful and compliant.

Salesflow.io founder Besnik Vrellaku echoes this. “We don’t force AI into workflows; we demonstrate its value through small, visible wins, then scale based on team buy-in.” Usability and adoption, he emphasised, matter as much as the technology itself.

The shift from large-scale transformations to agile deployments also makes AI more accessible for small and medium-sized enterprises. Dr. Clare Walsh of the Institute of Analytics points out that some of the biggest wins are in “the small boring things,” like automating meeting notes or improving data cleaning.

Creating Collaborative and AI-Literate Cultures

The business value of AI is amplified when it’s supported by a collaborative, AI-literate culture. Cross-functional teams are essential to align AI initiatives with real-world needs.

“AI has fundamentally transformed how our teams collaborate,” explains Vermeulen. By giving all employees access to AI tools, Avantra has fostered “a more agile, AI-augmented workforce where decision-making is increasingly data-driven.”

At Exclaimer, Wills says AI has made her CTO role more about connecting business and technology functions. “Our technical and commercial teams now engage more regularly to ensure that AI-driven initiatives are meeting real customer needs.”

Salesflow uses tools like Twilio Segment to unify data across departments, enhancing both alignment and agility. “With AI layered on top… we can test, learn, and adapt at a much faster pace,” says Vrellaku.

Cultural adoption isn’t automatic. Companies like Sama have adopted structured change management programs to embed AI meaningfully. Sama CEO Wendy Gonzalez says, “We lead with an ‘AI-first’ mindset—every team asks: Can this be done with AI?”

Education plays a critical role here. Walsh emphasises the importance of “understanding just enough” to work productively with AI. Whether through training programs or hiring for AI fluency, companies are realising that a broad internal understanding is vital.

Balancing Innovation with Responsibility

For all its promise, AI carries real risks: from bias and inaccuracy to over-reliance on automated systems. Business owners must prioritise responsible implementation from day one.

“We treat AI like any other tool: it has to earn its place by making something better,” Wills explains. At Exclaimer, they only deploy AI where there is clear value, clean data, and a strategy for oversight. “If we can’t prove it’s working, we go back to the drawing board.”

Vermeulen adds that Avantra uses rigorous testing and “human-in-the-loop” safeguards. “Inaccuracy remains our most persistent challenge,” he says, noting that they are building AI systems that test each other for reliability.

At Carmoola, explainability is key. “Every model that could impact customer outcomes goes through governance checks and is subject to ongoing human review,” says Kellett. This is especially important in regulated industries.

Dr. Walsh stresses the need to avoid automating broken systems. “We would never use AI on a broken system,” she says. Bias in data and models is inevitable, but must be measured and mitigated. “So, the question becomes, just how biased is it?”

Gonzalez emphasises that oversight is necessary even in seemingly minor automations. “Simple tasks—like generating contracts—are automated with oversight. Where it matters, a human still reviews.”

Trust, transparency, and compliance are emerging as the hallmarks of responsible AI deployment. These aren’t add-ons but the foundation for scalable and sustainable AI use.

Leading in the Age of AI

The companies that will thrive in the age of AI, Inc. are those that treat artificial intelligence not as a trend, but as a transformation. Leaders will:

Embed AI into their core operations, not just in isolated products or projects.

Embrace iterative, outcome-driven deployment.

Foster collaborative and AI-literate cultures.

Build transparency, fairness, and oversight into every step of AI implementation.

Tveito-Duncan believes that in five years, AI leaders will be those with strong data foundations and “a culture of innovation and a ‘growth mindset.'” Vermeulen adds that leadership will also come from aligning AI with “real business value rather than hype.”

Business owners don’t need to become AI engineers, but they do need to lead with intent. The question is no longer if AI will transform your enterprise—it’s how. Will you treat AI as a co-pilot, shaping a smarter, faster, and more resilient company? Or will you be left behind as competitors take flight?