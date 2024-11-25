Apple Developing ‘LLM Siri’ AI For 2026

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Apple is testing a version of its Siri digital assistant based on large language model (LLM) technology that it may release to consumers as early as spring 2026, Bloomberg reported.

The project, referred to internally as “LLM Siri”, is part of Apple’s efforts to ramp up the AI-powered features found in its iPhone, iPad, Mac and other devices, which it calls Apple Intelligence, as it faces stiff competition from other major tech firms and start-ups.

The upgraded Siri is intended to be able to converse with users in a way closer to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is also based on LLM technology, the report said.

Apple began releasing its first AI features to users at the end of last month, but the offering still lacks many features offered by rivals.

Human-like conversations

Apple has been testing the next-generation Siri technology on iPhones, iPads and Macs as a separate app that is eventually intended to replace the existing Siri interface.

The move is expected to be announced as soon as 2025 as part of the iOS 19 and macOS 16 software updates, internally referred to as Luck and Cheer, followed by consumer releases perhaps in spring 2026, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The upgrade is to rely on new Apple language models to interact in a more human-like way similar to ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini.

Apple plans to allow the new Siri to control third-party apps using App Intents and to allow it to access other Apple Intelligence features such as the ability to write and summarise text.

Apple introduced some new Siri features with iOS 18, the current version of its mobile operating system, which rely on a first-generation Apple LLM.

Next-gen LLM

This determines if requests should be sent to the existing Siri infrastructure or to a second, more complex LLM that can handle more complex queries and access third-party apps, the report said.

Apple has said publicly that it plans to add ChatGPT to Apple Intelligence in December and access to other third-party chatbots such as Gemini later on, before attempting to bring such capabilities in-house with the second-generation LLM it is preparing for iOS 19.

The company reportedly plans to emphasise the security and privacy advantages of its own in-house LLM but may continue to offer access to third-party systems for specialised abilities or information.

In recent weeks Apple has advertised for job positions working on “conversational assistant technologies” for “large-scale systems and new client devices” and conversational AI interfaces.

Apple’s rollout of AI features this year has helped boost investor confidence that the company will be able to drive renewed handset sales around the world, as its sales slow in the key China market.