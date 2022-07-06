President Joe Biden has named Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Job, as a posthumous recipient of the US Medal of Freedom

US President Joe Biden last week announced 17 people as winners of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

According to the White House announcement, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is America’s highest civilian honour, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

Among the 17 people awarded the Medal of Freedom, was Apple’s co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs.

Steve Jobs

The awards will be presented at the White House on Thursday 7 July 2022.

The White House did not reveal who will accept the award for Steve Jobs, but it is highly likely to be Laurene Powell-Jobs, the wife of Steve Jobs for 20 years.

Steve Jobs died in October 2011, aged just 56 years old, after a protracted eight-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jobs had been in failing health since being diagnosed with cancer in 2003 and underwent a liver transplant in 2009.

He stepped down as CEO on 24 August 2011 and COO Tim Cook took his place as CEO. Cook remains in the position to this day.

Jobs and business partner Steve Wozniak had co-founded Apple in 1977 and in the span of one generation changed the way the world processes personal information. He was a famous micro-manager with big ideas.

Jobs was involved in every aspect of Apple’s products, from early development to finishing touches. His personality permeated every part of Apple, and alongside his chief designer Sir Jony Ive, they transformed the consumer tech landscape as we know it.

Medal of Freedom

The White House had this to say about Steve Jobs.

“Steve Jobs (d. 2011) was the co-founder, chief executive, and chair of Apple, Inc., CEO of Pixar and held a leading role at the Walt Disney Company,” it said. “His vision, imagination and creativity led to inventions that have, and continue to, change the way the world communicates, as well as transforming the computer, music, film and wireless industries.”

Among the other recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, are olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles; the late Sen. John McCain; and the actor Denzel Washington.