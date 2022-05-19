September 13 Slated For iPhone 14 Launch – Report

No surprise there. Apple is slated to launch the iPhone 14 on 13 September according to leaker, and other devices could also be revealed

A leaker website that focuses on Apple has estimated that the iPhone giant will launch its latest smartphone portfolio, on Tuesday 13 September.

This is according to the iDropNews, which said that it had based its estimate on information from its own sources.

The report is hardly surprising, considering that Apple traditionally launches its new smartphone portfolio in September.

Apple iPhone 14

The iDropNews sources reported that Apple has an event planned for ‘Week 37’, and Apple of course usually holds launch events on a Tuesday.

That is how it comes with the Tuesday 13 September date, but this exact date is not confirmed.

Apple is still reportedly still considering whether the launch should be held in person, or virtually.

With the rise in Covid cases causing the firm last week to delay its three day, return-to office mandate, it is expected a decision on this will only be made much closer to the time.

The iDropNews report suggested it will be able to confirm a virtual or in person launch event by mid to late August.

If Apple decides it is safe enough to hold in-person, it will be the first time since 2020.

The leaker report suggests Apple will launch the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max, which it says will look identical to the iPhone 13. If true, that will disappoint the haters of the infamous iPhone screen notch at the top of the screen.

These handsets will reportedly feature the A15 processor, which may receive the A16 name.

But the leaker report suggested that Apple will not reveal or launch a mini iPhone either.

Apple will also however, according to the leaker report, also launch the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, that is expected to boast an improve camera via a new 48MP sensor. And these handsets reportedly WILL drop the screen notch, in favour of a pill and hole system. These handsets may also feature an A16 Pro processor.

Other devices

Besides updating to the iPhone 14 range, the event could also see the launch of other Apple devices, iDropNews reported.

This includes a possible launch AirPods Pro 2; and the Apple Watch 8 that could comes with three models.

The smartwatch will not feature a redesign, but will come in Watch Series 8, the SE (a more affordable Watch), and an Extreme Edition for those keen on outdoor pursuits.

The iDropNews report also said it was not clear whether 13 September will see the arrival or new Mac computers (new MacBook Pro and an M2 Mac Mini Pro), as it depends on whether the event will be virtual or in person.

If it is an in-person event Apple will launch the new Macs, but if it virtual it will not launch them. Make of that, what you will.

It should be noted that nothing is set in stone about any of this, but the iDropNews report said that it did not have enough “details” if the event will also see the launch of new iPad tablets.