New handsets with folding screens from Samsung, offer cheaper prices, increased durability, and also an under-screen camera

Samsung at its unpacked event this week has revealed two updated handsets and three updated wearable devices for the consumer sector.

Handset wise, Samsung has updated its foldable models, with the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3. Wearable wise, Samsung unveiled foldable models, namely the Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic and the Galaxy Buds2.

The foldable handsets are more durable and cheaper, as the South Korean electronic giant continues its attempt to convince the consumer market to adopt folding screen devices.

Galaxy Z Fold3

When the original Galaxy Z Fold eventually went on sale back in September 2019, prices started at an eyewatering $2,000 for the handset.

Samsung launched the second generation Galaxy Z Fold in September 2020, and prices still began at $1,999.

But with the Galaxy Z Fold3, Samsung has dropped the starting price down to $1,800, which is still incredibly expensive for mobile handset.

Like its predecessor this is a 5G handset, and it boasts a 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display, that also features under-display camera technology, so no ugly notches.

It also includes support for Samsung’s S Pen, is built with Armor Aluminum and equipped with IPX81 water resistance.

Galaxy Z Flip3

Samsung’s updated flip phone device, the Galaxy Z Flip3, has a reduced starting price of $1,000, and comes four trendy colours.

These include Cream, Green, Lavender, and Phantom Black, as well as new ring grips and strap cases.

Samsung says the updated handset features a redesigned Cover Screen that is four times larger than its predecessor, and it offers a 120Hz refresh rate on the Main Screen, so users can also enjoy a smooth viewing and scrolling experience with the device while on the go.

Other notable features are Samsung’s new Armor Aluminum, and it is equipped with IPX82 water resistance.

Wearables

Lastly, Samsung is offering three updated wearables, namely the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds2.

The new watches are the first fruit of Samsung’s WearOS/Tizen partnership with Google, and prices start at $249.

Galaxy Buds2 comes with new colours and noise cancellation, and is priced at $150.