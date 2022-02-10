New smartphone range includes the Galaxy S22 and S22+, as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, boasting recycled plastics from discarded fishing nets

Samsung has released its new flagship smartphone portfolio, namely the Galaxy S22 and S22+, as well as the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Announced on Wednesday as part of its Unpacked livestreaming event, the new phones offer tweaks over previous models, but for the new handsets is offering ‘nightography’ features to allow for better photos and videos when shooting at night.

Samsung has also heavily touted the eco credentials of the news handsets. Samsung has used recovered fishing nets for example, and “transformed them into a high-performance material for our smartphones.”

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Indeed, while the new models are “made with Armour Aluminium”, Samsung’s strongest aluminium frame”, as well as new Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ (front and back) the handsets also “contain 20 percent recycled ocean-bound plastic from discarded fishing nets.”

At the top end is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, that is perhaps best thought of as incorporating the body, stylus and features of Samsung’s Note phablet series which has not been updated since 2020.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 4nm processor , all day battery (with 45W super-fast charging), as well a dynamic AMOLED display. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E

Besides the recycled material, it was the camera that Samsung most focused on with a 2.4um pixel sensor – Samsung’s largest pixel sensor ever, enabling its camera lenses to capture more light and data, optimising the lighting and detail of video clips, allowing for better image capturing at night.

Pricing starts at £1,149 for the 128GB and 8GB RAM model, rising to £1,499 for the 1TB and 12GB RAM model.

Pre orders from 9 February and availability from 25 February.

Galaxy S22 and S22+

The two other new handsets are the Galaxy S22 and S22+, and again Samsung has touted the “revolutionary new Nightography features – like the 23 percent larger sensor than S21 and S21+ and Adaptive Pixel technology” which allows the camera to let in more light, draw out details, and capture colours… even in the dark.

Both Galaxy S22 and S22+ are built with a powerful 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens, and 12MP ultra-wide lens.

Under the hood, the handsets feature pretty much what the Ultra offers.

“Our smartphone cameras have transformed the way we create, share, and communicate,” said Conor Pierce, corporate VP for Samsung Electronics UK and Ireland. “Through photos and videos, we express ourselves and connect with the people we care about.” “2022 is a new dawn where device experiences matter to our customers more than ever,” said Pierce. “That’s why we focused on designing our latest S series devices with ground-breaking camera capabilities that work day and night, powered by our best mobile performance yet. We’re bringing together the greatest experiences from our Samsung Galaxy family into this new epic standard for our customers.”

Pricing for the Plus model starts at £949 for the 128GB and 8GB RAM model, rising to £999 fro the 256GB and 8GB RAM model. The regular S22 pricing starts at £769, rising to £819.

Pre-orders begin on 9th February, and available should begin 25 February.