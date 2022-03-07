Third-Generation iPhone SE 5G Expected This Week

Third iteration of lower-cost iPhone SE line expected on Tuesday, adding two versions of 5G, more memory and top-of-line A15 processor, analysts say

Apple is expected to launch a major update to its low-cost iPhone SE line on Tuesday that may include adding 5G capabilities, according to industry watchers.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities, known for his accurate predictions in the past, said he believes the new device will include both mmWave and Sub-6GHz 5G connectivity.

The iPhone maker currently includes mmWave connectivity only in iPhones sold in the US. The technology offers faster speeds at a shorter range.

The third-generation iPhone SE could also include Apple’s A15 Bionic processor, according to Kuo, which would give it the same processing power as the iPhone 13 and the latest iPad Mini.

More memory

The chip is also expected to power an upcoming iPad Air update that may also be announced at the Tuesday “Peek Performance” event.

In addition to the new iPhone SE and iPad Air models, Apple is expected to announce a high-end Mac Mini at the event.

Kuo said he believes the iPhone SE update will add a 256GB memory option to the existing 64GB and 128GB versions.

It will have a similar form factor to the current iteration, with the same black, white and red colour versions, he said.

Kuo said Apple is expecting to begin mass production this month and expects to sell 25 million to 30 million units this year.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:

1. Mass production in Mar’22.

2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.

3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.

4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).

5. Casing: white, black, and red.

6. Similar form factor design to current SE. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 4, 2022

Price expectations

He released the last-minute information in a Twitter post, the first time he has done so, after previously providing predictions in private notes to clients.

The iPhone SE is currently priced starting at $399, or £389 in the UK, and could attract significant sales if it maintains the current price point with improved specifications, analysts said.

The iPhone 13 Mini, which has a similar size but more features, is priced at $699.

It would be the first update to the iPhone SE in two years.

IDC said it expects the US, Japan and Western Europe to remain the biggest markets for the lower-cost phone and that it believes the device could make up 10 percent of Apple’s iPhone sales worldwide this year.