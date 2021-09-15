Part 2: The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are Apple’s premium handsets, geared towards the high-end customer segment

Apple presented the final tranche of new products during its launch event on Tuesday 14 September, namely the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

These premium handsets are designed for the top end of Apple’s customer base, and are a larger design compared to the regular iPhone handsets.

During the event on Tuesday 14 September, Apple also revealed updates to two of its entry-level iPads, namely the iPad (9th Gen) and iPad Mini (2021); its new Apple Watch Series 7; and its regular iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

iPhone 13 Pro, Pro Max

Once again, Apple said that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max has been “redesigned inside and out,” and both models come with an “all-new Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion featuring an adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, making the touch experience faster and more responsive.”

This new Super Retina XDR display has a 1000-nit peak brightness which will help when outdoors, and the 120Hz refresh rate is also a noteworthy development, as it theoretically should allow for a much more smoother experience when a user is scrolling on the screen.

Screen wise, the iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch (1170 x 2532) screen like the iPhone 12, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen (1284 x 2778).

All the iPhone 13 handsets include MagSafe, but it has not exactly been plain sailing for Apple’s the technology since it arrived last year.

Apple updated its support web page in June this year, which warned people about the issue of magnets in mobile devices, and how they can impact implanted medical devices.

Under the bonnet the handsets feature Apple’s A15 Bionic chipset, which Apple says has a 50 percent faster CPU and 30 percent faster GPU, and is the fastest CPUs in any smartphone.

Storage options are 128GB, 256GB or 512GB. There is also a 1TB option.

Improved battery

“iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max make up our most pro iPhone lineup ever with the biggest advancement for our camera system, the best battery life ever in an iPhone, and the fastest performance of any smartphone, setting a new standard for iPhone and enabling incredible experiences never before possible,” said Greg Joswiak. “The new pro camera system offers even more pro photography capabilities like improved telephoto zoom, macro photography, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, as well as ProRes and Dolby Vision video,” said Joswiak. “The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion is our best display ever; it intelligently responds to the content on your screen, offers fantastic graphics performance, and is perfect for any viewing experience.”

That said, Apple has not revealed the battery capacity of any of the new handsets, but it does say all the iPhone 13 handsets will have better battery life.

Indeed, Apple has said that the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 Pro will last 90 minutes longer than the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro, respectively.

Meanwhile the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max will last 2.5 hours longer than an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple also made a big song and dance about the improved camera capacities of the new handsets.

Pricing details

Colour wise, both the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max come in graphite, gold, silver or a sierra blue.

Prices for the iPhone Pro (128GB) start at £949, whereas prices for the iPhone Pro Max (128GB) start at £1,049.

The iPhone Pro (1TB) costs an eye watering £1,449, and the iPhone Pro Max costs $1,549.

Customers will be able to pre-order iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max beginning at 17 September, with availability beginning Friday, 24 September.