HMD Revamps Budget, Midrange Nokia Handsets

Six new Nokia handsets from HMD, ranging from budget to midrange handsets with prices starting as low as 75 euros and up to 349 euros

HMD Global has released a refresh portfolio of budget and midrange Android phones, branded with the distinctive Nokia name.

The six new phones range in price from 75 euros for the entry level C range of phones, to the more expensive X series phones that start at 349 euros.

It should be remembered that HMD Global acquired the rights to use the Nokia brand name in 2016 and began offering range of Android-based smartphones in 2017.

New phones

HMD stressed the durability of the six new phones, which are broken into three families, namely:

X-series: Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 – top of the range

G-series: Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 – intermediate

C-series: Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 – entry-level

“Today is more momentous than a regular product launch,” said Florian Seiche, CEO at HMD Global. “The past 12 months have no doubt been challenging, yet they also gave us a moment to pause, think and prepare for the next big step in our start-up journey.” “We want you to trust that we put security at the heart of everything we do – Nokia smartphones come with security and software updates for extra piece of mind,” said Seiche. “And we want people to keep their phones for longer, thanks to our signature durability.” “Millions of people rely on a Nokia device for their everyday needs, from basic connectivity, to payments and creativity,” added Stephen Taylor, CMO at HMD Global. “We care about people trusting their phone. That’s why our industry-leading security offering runs across the new X, G and C ranges – everyone deserves to feel safe.” “We care about people keeping their phone for longer,” he added. “These products are built to last inside and out, thanks to our upgrade promises and superior durability.”

Handset specs

Prices for the range topping 5G Nokia X20 and Nokia X10 start at 349 euros, and these handsets are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor, with either 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

These handsets also come with three years of security and software updates for extra piece of mind.

They run Android 11 straight out of the box, and boast ZEISS Optics, with an impressive 32MP front camera and 64MP quad camera on the rear. It also features 6.67-inch 1080p display, with a hole-punch cutout in the top-center for its 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The X20 and X10 also feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left.

The Nokia G20 and Nokia G10 prices start at 159 euros and the price reflects the fact that it houses more modest hardware. It is powered by a MediaTek G35 processor with a 5,050mAh battery, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage.

Its screen is a little smaller at 6.5 inches and has a lower resolution of 720p. Camera is a 48MP main camera, a 5MP ultrawide, a 2MP macro, and a 2MP depth sensor.

At the front, there is a notch containing an 8MP camera.

And at the bottom end is the Nokia C20 and Nokia C10, which HMD says is designed for people who would previously have bought non-smart feature phones.

The Nokia C20 costs 89 euros and the Nokia C10 costs 75 euros. They have 6.5-inch 720p displays, a single rear 5MP camera, a 5MP selfie camera, and are running Google’s lightweight Go edition of Android 11.

The C20 is powered by a Unisoc SC9863a processor, while the C10 has a Unisoc SC7331e processor. Both are available with 1 or 2GB of RAM, 16 or 32GB of expandable storage, and removable 3,000mAh batteries.