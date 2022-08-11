Google Seeks To Shame Apple Over RCS Refusal

Good luck convincing Tim. Google begins publicity campaign to pressure Aple into adopting the cross platform RCS messaging protocol

Alphabet’s Google is seeking to shame Apple over its refusal to adopt the cross platform RCS messaging protocol in its iMessage service.

Google it should be remembered began deploying the Rich Communication Services (RCS) standard in its Chat app back in 2019, after first unveiling the rival to Apple’s iMessage service back in 2018.

RCS was intended as a replacement for the humble SMS and MMS messaging services, but its adoption was hampered for a number of years by the refusal of some carriers and mobile operators to support it.

RCS adoption

But Google’s championing of RCS has transformed its adoption.

Unlike SMS and MMS, Google Chat with RCS allows for read receipts, as well as the sharing of higher quality attachments (photos etc), and users are also able to see when their contacts are typing.

Samsung this year switched to using Google’s own RCS-compatible Messages app by default in its flagship Galaxy S22 range.

But Apple continues to use its own protocol in its iMessage app, which locks people into the Apple ecosystem, and of course works seamlessly well between two iPhones using the iMessage service.

The problem stems when an iPhone users want to chat with Android users.

When this happens the messages are sent SMS and MMS – old tech standards that date back to the 1990s, which excludes the ability to send high quality images and other features.

Shaming Apple?

Apple’s refusal to engage with RCS continues to frustrate Google, which has now responded with a campaign to try and pressure the iPhone maker to reconsider its decision.

Google has created the a new “Get The Message” website saying “it’s time for Apple to fix texting.”

The website lays out a set of arguments for why Apple should support the standard, revolving around smoother messaging between iPhone and Android devices.

And there is also a #GetTheMessage hashtag to also attempt to shame Apple in the social networking space.

The Android Twitter account meanwhile has said that Apple’s iMessage should not benefit from bullying, and there is a solution for both parties – namely RCS.

Windows Phone

Google critics however have questioned why should Apple to cater for another platform, and point out that Google itself bullied Microsoft back in the day when it refused to release any of its apps for the Windows Phone and Windows 10 Mobile mobile operating systems.

Redmond had angered Google immensely by its legal hounding of manufacturers utilising Android, such as Samsung and LG.

Indeed Microsoft used multiple lawsuits to force these manufacturers into agreeing royalty payments for using Android.

Google never forgave Microsoft for this, and famously refused to develop a YouTube app for the platform for example.