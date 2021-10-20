Google Pixel 6 Launches At Compelling Price Point

Two new Android flagship phones from Google continues the aggressive pushback against more expensive smartphone alternatives

Google has released two flagship Android smartphones that boast bigger camera, five years of support, and a highly competitive and compelling price point.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro both come with the new Tensor chip, after it was revealed in August that Google was developing its own in-house processor to power its Pixel 6 range of smartphones.

Google says the Tensor chip runs AI-systems for everything from the camera to translation, voice and image recognition significantly faster, at lower power and privately on-device.

Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 smartphones are the flagship Android smartphones from Google, as it seeks to convince users to jump ship from a smartphone industry dominated by Samsung and Apple.

It is clear from the specs and price, that Google is using a combination of camera functionality and performance, coupled with a retail price that undercuts its rivals, to convince users to make the move.

Both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are 5G handsets, and re made from recycled aluminium with a large camera bar across the back.

Authentication is a fingerprint unlock with under-display fingerprint sensor, as well as pattern, PIN, password.

Specs wise, the Pixel 6 has a 6.4in 90Hz OLED screen and new 50-megapixel main camera, as well as a 12MP ultra-wide cameras on the back. The selfie camera at the front is 8MP.

Under the hood is 128GB of storage, coupled with the Google Tensor chip and the Titan M2 security co-processor.

Battery life is said to be 24-hour, with up to 48-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver.

Availability

Available in three colours, Sorta Seafoam (light green), Kinda Coral (light pink), and Stormy Black (er Black), the Pixel 6 costs £599 in the UK and $599 in the US, which is at least £170 less than the iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Meanwhile the Pixel 6 Pro has a larger, curved 6.7in 120Hz OLED screen, the same 50MP main and 12MP ultrawide cameras, plus a 48MP telephoto camera with a 4x optical zoom and an 11.1MP ultrawide selfie camera. It however costs £849 ($899).

Google is offering at least five years of software support from launch for the phones for the first time – a year longer than Samsung.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will ship on 28 October and will be some of the first phones to run the Android 12.