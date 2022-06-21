Oppo Demonstrates 5G Network Slicing Tech

Joint team at Oppo’s 5G lab in Shenzhen demonstrates application and network partitioning over 5G, paving way for custom enterprise 5G networks

Ericsson said customiseable 5G networks were a step closer after the company completed network-slicing tests usig an Oppo handset powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Gen 1 chipset running on Oppo’s ColorOS 12, a customised version of Android 12.

The joint team at Oppo’s 5G lab in Shenzhen used Ericsson’s dynamic network slicing technologies and dual-mode 5G core and RAN slicing platform to demonstrate application and network partitioning, the companies said.

The technology creates multiple virtual end-to-end network slices, which enable enterprise services with specific requirements to use defined portions of the network that can be configured to specific needs, customising traits such as latency and reliability.

Customised networks

Ericsson said the trial shows how it is working with device makers to introduce 3GPP standards-based user equipment route selection policies in 5G networks and enable application traffic steering with network slices.

User equipment route selection policies (URSP) allow single devices to use multiple network slices without changing devices, and are seen as crucial for bringing the full range of 5G benefits to enterprises and users.

The solution developed by Ericsson and Oppo displays an icon next to the app icon of apps that are able to access the dedicated network slice.

The promise of 5G networks over previous generations is in part their ability to be customised to meet specific needs.

Tailored services

Monica Zethzon, head of solution area packet core at Ericsson’s Business Area Cloud Software and Services, said the new system “provides a foundation for (communications service providers) to deliver more tailored 5G services for enterprises”.

Qualcomm’s Sunil Patil, vice president of product management, said the commercialisation of network slicing would provide the tools necessary to “customise 5G capabilities as per the needs of the application”.

Oppo said examples of how network slicing could be used included a dedicated network with high bandwidth and low latency specifically for automated driving applications, or an internet-of-things network for a smart factory with low latency and high reliability for a large number of connected devices.

Commercialisation

The companies said their next step is to work toward commercialising the technology.

In May Ericsson said it would work with BT to deliver private 5G networks for sectors including manufacturing, education and the military using its Private 5G offering.