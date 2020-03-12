EE Extends 5G Network In 21 Towns And Cities

Need for speed? 5G network of mobile operator EE is now available in more than 70 large towns and cities in the UK, it says

The 5G network of BT-owned operator EE has been expanded in the UK, with 21 new towns and cities added to the list.

EE was the first British operator to offer fast mobile connectivity when its 5G network went live at the end of May 2019 in six UK cities.

Vodafone meanwhile launched its 5G network in July 2019, and Three UK launched its 5G network in August 2019.

5G network

O2 was the last major British operator to launch its 5G network, when its solution arrived months later in October 2019.

EE said that the addition of 21 new towns and cities, means that it has reached its 5G ambition of 5G in more than 70 large towns and cities by March 2020.

EE claimed that it continues to have 5G in more places than any other operator, although it should be noted that 5G coverage will likely be patchy in those cities with 5G networks.

EE said that it had launched 5G in new locations such as Bath, Chelmsford, Loughborough and Rochester, as well as high footfall places such as London Bridge and London’s Thornton Heath station.

EE had launched with 5G coverage in London, Edinburgh, Belfast, Cardiff, Birmingham and Manchester in May 2019.

The full list of 21 5G sites are as follows: Bransholme, Bury, Chelmsford, Cheshunt, Clevedon, Dartford, Dinnington, Loughborough, Loughton, North Shields, Rochester, Rugeley, Swadlincote, South Shields, Staines and Waltham Cross.

“We have 5G coverage in more places than any other operator, and remain focused on connecting even more towns and cities in 2020 and beyond to keep our customers connected in the busiest places,” said Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division.

Readers can check out EE’s 5G coverage map here.

How much do you know about UK mobile operators? Try our quiz