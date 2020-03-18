Coronavirus: American Singer Blames 5G For Pandemic

Seriously? American singer/songwriter Keri Hilson blames 5G networks for the start of Coronavirus pandemic around the world

5G networks are to blame for the start of the Coronavirus pandemic, at least according to an American singer/songwriter.

Keri Hilson (no, we have never heard of her either) used Twitter to say that 5G networks were to blame, and she claimed that the cellular data network caused coronavirus due to radiation. Her Tweet has subsequently been removed.

Keri posted research she had found online to Twitter and tweeted: ‘People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS,” the Metro reported her as saying.

5G allegation

“Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!”

She then compounded her attack on 5G when she added “Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories)…’”

The singer also reportedly shared a video, that she says got her thinking about 5G and a possible link to coronavirus, to Instagram.

Again, this post seems to have been removed.

“In a 2019 Netflix Documentary, Bill Gates himself warned of a global health pandemic that would originate in China,” she reportedly said. “Researchers & organisations have done studies, made petitions, and issued warnings of the dangers of 5G over the past few years. A quick search will produce them.”

Celebrity or medical?

The singer’s statements underlines the dangers posed when people listen to celebrities rather than medical professionals.

The pandemic has seen many celebrities put themselves into self-isolation, with Tom Hanks confirming he and wife Rita Wilson tested positive for Covid-19.

Idris Elba has also tested positive for the virus, and earlier this week the singer Caprice got into an argument with a medical professional on the Jeremy Vine Show about the best policy to slow the spread of the virus.

Last week experts at the International Commission on Non‐Ionizing Radiation Protection (ICNIRP) declared that 5G was safe for human health.

ICNIRP is based in Germany, and it is the international body in charge of setting limits on exposure to radiation.

Last month the UK communications regulator Ofcom carried out safety tests in the UK of 5G base stations and found that there is no danger to the public posed by electromagnetic energy (EME) levels.

