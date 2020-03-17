Coronavirus: Outage Impacts O2, EE, Vodafone, Three

Mobile networks crash, causing outage for some customers of O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. But it is not down to home working because of Coronavirus pandemic

Mobile phone customers in the UK are experiencing problems with their services that seems to be impacting most networks.

EE told the BBC it is something “that is affecting all operators and we are working closely to fix it”.

The problem is being blamed on “interconnect issues”, reportedly stemming from operator O2, a claim the operator has denied.

Mobile outage

However it seems that working from home due to the Coronavirus is not to blame.

“We don’t believe it is connected to the rise in home working [due to the coronavirus],” EE told the BBC.

O2 meanwhile posted that some customers did experiencing issues with its voice service.

“We are aware that some customers may be experiencing issues with our voice service,” O2 said in a statement to the BBC. “Our technical teams are investigating and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

It confirmed that the issues were limited to making and receiving calls on its 2G, 3G and 4G networks. Messaging and mobile data were reportedly not affected.

O2 also denied that the problem stemmed from its network, telling the BBC it was a “cross industry issue” – but did not provide further detail.

Vodafone said that it was a “short-lived problem” only affecting around 9 percent of voice calls on 3G networks.

“All operators are working together on the matter,” a spokesman told the BBC.

Downdetector.com reported issues for all four operators in a range of locations, including Birmingham, London, Manchester and Glasgow on Tuesday morning to about 1pm.

