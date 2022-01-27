BT To Recruit More Than 600 Apprentices

What pandemic? British carrier seeks to recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates across multiple locations in the UK

BT Group has confirmed ambitious plans to hire hundreds of apprentices and graduates, despite uncertainties caused by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

The UK carrier has this morning said it will recruit more than 600 apprentices and graduates during its September intake.

BT has regularly carried out big recruitment drives over the past decade, despite a massive consolidation of its office space in the UK, which is it billing as a ‘workplace improvement programme’.

600 positions

And despite the uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, BT in April 2020 made a number of pledges, including there would be no job losses during the pandemic.

But now BT has said it will recruit talent into the carrier across areas as diverse as engineering, customer service, applied research, and cyber-security “to support the UK’s fast-growing digital sectors.”

BT said the new recruits will also support the company’s plans to build and extend its 5G network around the UK.

The new roles will be spread across a number of locations including Belfast, Birmingham, Bristol, Dundee, Glasgow, Ipswich, London and Manchester.

BT said it is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,000 apprentices and graduates over the past three years.

The carrier also has around 4,000 staffers working towards their qualifications at any given time.

BT jobs

“BT is at the heart of the UK’s digital economy and as one of the largest employers of graduates and apprentices in the UK, we offer unparalleled development opportunities,” said Debbie White, BT’s chief human resources officer. “Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business,” said White. “The combination of our hybrid working approach and our state-of-the-art offices makes BT a great place for new joiners to learn new skills and capabilities, collaborate with colleagues and bring innovative thinking to drive growth across our business and deliver for all of our customers. It’s a very exciting time to join BT.”

