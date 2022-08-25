Press event on Wednesday 7 September widely expected to release four new iPhone models, as well Watch Series 8 and AirPods Pro 2

Apple has invited members of the press and media to a virtual launch event for its next generation of smartphones.

The invite, dubbed ‘Far Out’, is slated for Wednesday 7 September at 6pm BST (British summer time) or 1pm EST, and will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

The event will also be broadcast virtually on Apple’s website.

Apple is widely expected to showcase its new iPhone 14 lineup, as well as potentially three new Apple Watch models, as well as refresh of its Airpods Pro earbuds.

Apple iPhone 14

The main star of the event is expected to the new iPhone 14 portfolio.

The standard iPhone 14 is expected to offer a number of new developments, such as improved cameras, and maybe a larger 6.7-inch display option.

But the stand out features are expected to appear on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Among the expectations for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, are a possible ‘always on’ display (a feature on Android phones for a while now) and a smaller pill-shaped cutout on the top of the screen display (instead of the current notch).

Other expected new features are a 48MP rear camera with larger sensor, an improved selfie camera, and even an upgraded A16 processor for the Pro and Pro Max.

The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to use the same A15 processor found in the iPhone 13.

Unfortunately, there are reports that these new features will come at a cost, with the new handsets rumoured to be more expensive than previous generations, due to inflation and supply chain issues.

A new iPhone Mini is not expected to be unveiled at this event.

Other devices

So besides the iPhone 14, what other devices are expected to be unveiled at the launch event?

Well, there are strong indications that Apple will unveil three (yes three) new Apple Watch models, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gruman, a noted Apple leaker.

The regular Watch Series 8 is expected to be accompanied by two other options, a refreshed SE version (to replace the budget Watch Series 3), and a rugged “pro” version as well.

Reports suggest that Apple could include a body temperature sensor in this year’s models for sleep and fertility tracking, but also to detect if a person has a temperature (a potentially useful feature amid ongoing Covid-19 infections).

Apple is also expected to unveil a refresh of its AirPods Pro earbuds, which are now three years old, having being released back in 2019.

The AirPods Pro 2 are expected to look a bit different to the previous generation and may even drop the famous stem in favour of an in-ear wing tip design.

The AirPods Pro 2 charging case may also get an upgrade, with the possibility of a small speaker to aid in locating the case with the Find My app.

Finally Apple typically releases the new version of iOS for iPhones after its September event.

Apple iOS 16 is expected to include the ability to customise the phone’s lock screen and the ability to unsend or edit iMessages.

For iPad and MacBooks users, Apple is reporting working on new models of all these devices, but those are often announced at a separate October event.

On the iPad side Apple is expected (in October) to unveil an updated iPad Pro with the M2 processor ,as well as an updated entry-level iPad with the 14 processor.

Three new Macs are expected (in October) boasting the M2 processor, namely an updated Mac Mini, Mac Pro and MacBook Pro.

Apple’s long-rumoured augmented reality headset is not expected to be unveiled at this event, as its arrival is only slated for sometime in 2023.