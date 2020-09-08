Apple Teases Event On 15 September

Arrival of the delayed iPhone 12 portfolio? Smartphone maker Apple schedules Tuesday 15 September for unspecified media event

Apple has confirmed it will hold an event on Tuesday 15 September, but has not revealed any further details.

It is widely expected that the event will be the official launch of the delayed iPhone 12 handsets, which be streamed from its Californian headquarters.

Apple traditionally launches new iPhone models in early September, as well as iPads and Apple Watches.

Delayed launch

Last September for example, Apple launched three new iPhone 11 smartphones, but it surprised some observers as the new handsets were missing a key component that its rivals (including Samsung) already offered – namely 5G capability.

Instead Apple spent much of last September talking up the camera technology with the iPhone 11.

The arrival of the iPhone 12 has been delayed due to the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri had confirmed in July that Apple’s new portfolio of iPhones, usually released in September, would be delayed by a few weeks.

But last week it was reported that Apple had asked its suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones, and the new handsets are rumoured to include 5G capability.

Apple reportedly anticipates shipments of these next-generation iPhones may reach as high as 80 million units in 2020.

Likely arrivals?

It has been reported that Apple intends to launch four new models of the iPhone.

Besides boasting 5G, these new handsets are expected to also offer a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes.

Apple is also reportedly preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen.

There is expected to be two new Apple Watch versions, and the firm’s first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand.

Apple is also expected to reveal a smaller HomePod speaker.