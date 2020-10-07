The delayed iPhone 12 is expected to unveiled next week after Apple announces its ‘Hi, Speed’ event on Tuesday 13 October

Apple is expected to finally showcase its delayed iPhone 12 to the world, after announcing a special event on Tuesday 13 October.

The event, entitled “Hi, Speed” is widely touted as the launch of the iPhone 12, which will offer Apple users for the first time 5G connectivity.

Apple typically launches new iPhone models on 12 September each year, but this year the global Coronavirus pandemic has delayed and complicated matters.

Hi, Speed

In late July during an earnings call, Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri confirmed rumours that Apple’s new portfolio of iPhones, usually released in September, would be delayed by a few weeks.

Apple also raised hopes that its event on 15 September this year would see the arrival of the new iPhone, but instead Apple used the event to showcase the launch of the Apple Watch Series 6, as well as new iPad tablets.

Apple also used that event last month to launch its subscription bundle called Apple One, and a virtual fitness service (Fitness+) to rival that of Peloton etc.

Now the iPad maker has announced its Hi, Speed” event on Tuesday 13 October, that will begin at 10am Pacific Time (18.00 UK time).

It should be noted that the announcement doesn’t specifically mention the iPhone, but it’s a safe bet that Apple will introduce the new iPhone 12 at the event.

Finally 5G?

Don’t forget, Apple fans have been waiting a very long time for a 5G capable handset from the company.

Apple had disappointed industry watchers in September 2019 when it launched the iPhone 11, that focused on a ‘always on’ display and improved camera capabilities – but no 5G functionality, unlike many of its rivals at the time.

Now at the ‘Hi, Speed’ event next week, Apple is expected to announce four iPhone models.

These are expected to be two replacements for the iPhone 11 in two different sizes, coupled with a successor each to the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

There is of course speculation of a redesigned handset and case, but one of the most credible additions will be the inclusion of Apple’s faster A14 processor, that powered Apple’s new iPad Air tablet that was launched last month.