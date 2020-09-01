Big demand expected for next generation iPhone handsets, as Apple reportedly asks suppliers to build 75 million 5G iPhones

Apple has reportedly asked its suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for launch later this year.

This is according to Bloomberg, which cited people familiar with the matter. If true, it shows that Apple remains confident of demand for the next generation iPhone, despite the global economic downturn following the Coronavirus pandemic.

Apple had surprised industry observers in September last year, when it launched three new iPhone 11 smartphones that were missing a key component that its rivals (including Samsung) already offered – namely 5G capability.

New hardware

Instead Apple spent much of last September talking up the camera tech with the iPhone 11.

But 5G is definitely on the cards for the iPhone 12, and according to Bloomberg the firm has asked suppliers to build at least 75 million 5G iPhones for later this year.

Apple reportedly anticipates shipments of these next-generation iPhones may reach as high as 80 million units in 2020, according to people familiar with the situation.

It seems that Apple plans to launch four new models in October.

Apple’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri had confirmed in July that Apple’s new portfolio of iPhones, usually released in late September, would be delayed by a few weeks.

Besides boasting 5G, these new handsets are expected to also offer a different design and a wider choice of screen sizes.

Apple is also reportedly preparing a new iPad Air with an edge-to-edge iPad Pro-like screen.

There is expected to be two new Apple Watch versions, and the firm’s first over-ear headphones outside the Beats brand.

Apple is also expected to reveal a smaller HomePod speaker.

An Apple spokeswoman declined to comment.