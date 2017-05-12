OSWorkspace

Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (12 May)

Roland Moore-Colyer ,
Roland Moore-Colyer
Roland Moore-Colyer

As News Editor of Silicon UK, Roland keeps a keen eye on the daily tech news coverage for the site, while also focusing on stories around cyber security, public sector IT, innovation, AI, and gadgets.

Follow on:
Google + Linkedin Subscribe to our newsletter Write a comment

It’s been a week filled with tech news, but have you been paying attention?

The past seven days has yielded a good batch of tech news; ranging from updates out of Microsoft and HP getting caught recording user data.  

We’ve also had an update on the price of the Nokia 3310 re-boot and a spam campaign from a online dating data breach. 

Weekly quiz 

Unknown Generic Man with Blank Empty Anonymous Face © Michael Brown - FotoliaAnd there’s plenty more to read across the pages of Silicon. Once you’re done, or if you’re ready to go, then give our week in review tech quiz a try and see if your powers of recall are still sharp after a bust week! 

If you want a further challenge, why not give our weekly thematic quizzes a go; this week we have a quiz you knowledge of abbreviations and acronyms in text messaging

Take our week in review quiz! 

﻿