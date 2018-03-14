Quicker Raspberry Pi 3 Arrives With Model B+ Launch

The new kit features an updated board, a faster processor, gigabit Ethernet, better thermal management – and the same $35 price tag

A new Raspberry Pi computer has arrived with the launch of the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+, which boasts a faster processor, better Ethernet connectivity, and improved thermal capabilities.

There have been 19 million Raspberry Pis computers sold in total, and they can be found in schools, homes, offices and factories all over the globe.

The new board costs the same price as the old model, at just $35 (£25), in spite of the upgraded features and components.

New model

So what does the new machine offer? Well the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ is an improvement over the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B, its first 64-bit product launched two years ago.

A blog post reveals it is powered by a 1.4GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, and connectivity-wise it offers dual-band 802.11ac wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.2, as well as faster Ethernet (Gigabit Ethernet over USB 2.0).

“Raspberry Pi 3B+ delivers somewhat better performance in the 2.4GHz band, and far better performance in the 5GHz band,” noted board designer Roger Thornton.

The board also features power-over-Ethernet support (with separate PoE HAT), improved PXE network and USB mass-storage booting and improved thermal management thanks to a heat spreader.

A video explaining the new features can be found here.

Brief history

The first Raspberry Pi single-board computer arrived in February 2012 for the price of just £22, and it triggered a revolution in how small and cheap computers could be.

Since that time various new models have arrived, and included additions such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth in a bid to make the device a suitable “hub” for the Internet of Things (IoT).

Microsoft has released a brace of Raspberry Pi 3-powered IoT kits, and a partnership with Google has opened the doors to the introduction of artificial intelligence.

The company has also continued to strengthening its ties to the education sector with the launch of a magazine for teachers called ‘Hello World’.

