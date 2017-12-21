Microsoft Windows 10 Gets Delayed Timeline Feature

Software giant reveals what features get added to Windows 10 and what is still has to fix and improve

Microsoft has finally added the Timeline feature to Windows 10, after it delayed its released in the Fall Creators Update in the autumn.

The Timeline feature was designed to allow Windows 10 users to switch between the using the operating system on multiple devices, including iOS and Android smartphones and tablets, with Timeline allowing them to pick up where they left off by keeping track of running apps and tasks.

Timeline achieves this through the integration of its smart virtual assistant Cortana to keep track of what Windows 10 users have been doing from device to device.

New Features

Such a feature already exists in Microsoft’s Edge web browser which uses Cortana to track browsing sessions across different Windows 10 devices.

But now Microsoft has announced the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 17063 for PCs, and has confirmed that Timeline will be included.

Another new feature that has been expected by fans is Sets, but this will not be available to everyone.

Sets it should be remembered is the the new way of ordering what was previously multiple windows inside a new tabbed interface.

Microsoft is currently testing this feature, meaning that only a few people will get it right away. And Sets is unlikely to arrive for everyone until Redstone 5 next year.

Cortana Tweaks

Redmond has also tweaked its digital assistant Cortana, which will suggest activities the user might want to resume to help them stay productive as they switch between phone, laptop, and other Cortana-enabled devices.

The look of the Cortana Notebook has been changed as well, as user content has a new home called Organiser that lets the user access his or her lists and reminders with ease. And Cortana Collections has been merged with Lists.

And Cortana can now control music playback on favourite English only music apps (obviously not Groove anymore). With this build Microsoft is enabling natural language compatibility for Spotify (Groove’s successor) just like the Harman Kardon Invoke.

Microsoft also said it has improved its Edge browser, which now supports an updated Dark theme, with darker blacks, and much better contrast with all colours, text, and icons.

The software giant also said it has carried out improvements to the Windows Shell, and has tweaked the My People experience, which is Microsoft’s social network of sorts that allows the user to pin their friends as icons on the taskbar.

These are just some of the improvements and tweaks Microsoft has said it is doing with the new build, which is now available for users to install.

However it is worth mentioning that there is also some known issues that Microsoft has not fixed yet, one which could cause problems for gamers.

“Popular Tencent games like League of Legends and NBA2k Online may cause 64-bit PCs to bugcheck (GSOD),” Redmond said.

