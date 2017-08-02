Windows 10 Diary: Creators Update Now Available To Everyone

WINDOWS 10 NEWS: Creators Update Is available for everyone now and all the latest news

Windows 10 is the latest version of Microsoft’s operating system, debuting in 2015 as one operating system to rule all manner of devices: PCs, smartphones, tablets and the IoT.

Here you can read all of the latest updates to Windows 10 and click the links for more information. And if you want to test your Windows 10 knowledge, why not try our quiz?

August 2018: Windows 10 Creators Update is now available for all users

The second major update to Windows 10 has experienced a staggered rollout, starting in April,but Creators Update is now available to all compatible devices.

“We’re now moving from a targeted offering to full availability for all compatible devices running Windows 10 globally via Windows Update,” confirmed John Cable, director of program management for Windows servicing and delivery at Microsoft. “Similarly, our commercial customers should feel confident to deploy this release broadly across their organisations.

Microsoft is also adopting a semi-annual release schedule to simplify the rollout of new versions of the operating system and give IT departments greater predictability.

Windows 10 Creators Update brings a wide-range of nips and tucks to the operating system, along with news features such as faster app downloads, integration with third-party services, and new ways for apps to connect to Cortana.

We visited Microsoft HQ to get a preview of the new features earlier this year.