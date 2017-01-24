Toshiba Unveils Ultra-Thin Hybrid Laptop For Business

Toshiba has launched a new hybrid laptop aimed at business users in an effort to muscle its way into the crowded enterprise PC market.

The Portégé X20W-D, which Toshiba claims is “the world’s thinnest and lightest 2-in-1 business laptop” comes equipped with a 7th generation Kaby Lake Intel Core processor, 12.5-inch non-reflective touchscreen display and up to 16.5 hours of battery life.

Mobile users can also make use of “step charge technology,” which provides four hours of battery life from a 30-minute charge, essentially rapid charging by another name.

Business focused

The laptop has a thickness of just 15.4mm and weighs just over a kilogram, making it extremely portable and ideal for transporting between meetings, for example.

Other key features include 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, an LED backlit keyboard, USB type C connectivity and runs the Windows 10 Pro operating system.

“We developed the Portégé X20W-D as part of our drive to create the best possible laptop experience for professionals, from employees in small to mid-size organisations, to large corporate environments – regardless of their location,” said Maki Yamashita, senior vice president, PC & Solutions EMEA at Toshiba Europe GmbH.

“We believe our latest addition to the Portégé family provides the perfect combination of mobility and reliability, whilst offering an advanced level of security and peace of mind for today’s workforces.”

Toshiba Portégé X20W-D Image 1 of 4

Portege_X20W-D_beauty_001_win10







Security is, of course, a key consideration in today’s threat-ridden world and the device is equipped for to protect confidential business data in a number of ways. A SecurePad fingerprint reader and IR-camera for face authentication protects from external parties, Windows Hello and Intel Authenticate support help to defend against cyber threats.

Toshiba has also included its own BIOS security technology, as well as Trusted Platform Module 2.0, for enhanced encryption and secure sign-in options.

Try our tech quiz of 2016!