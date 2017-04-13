HP Inc has unveiled a refreshed Pavilion budget laptop range with the aim to appeal to the education sector and creative individuals.

Shown off in the at the unlikely venue of the Cochella music festival in California, HP ‘s new Pavilion x360, a clamshell 2-in-1 laptop-tablet hybrid, sports active pen support for Windows Ink, a much tweaked feature in the Windows 10 Creators Update, to allow for stylus fans to get creative or mix old school note taking with the latest digital software.

HP Pavilion x360

On the specification side, the Pavilion x360 comes in a four guises; 11inch, 14inch, 15.6inch and 17inch display models, with the option to have a Full HD display or IPS Full HD screen with touch capabilities.

Swathed in aluminium. the Pavilion x360 soprts Bang and Olufsen speakers, USB Type-C and USB 3,1 connectivity, HDMI, headphone and Ethernet ports; basically the standard suite of connections expected in most modern laptops.

Under the hood the Pavilion x360 offers Intel seventh generation processors starting at the Core i3 and going up to the Core i7; HP has yet to reveal how much RAM is on offer but we predict 8GB going up to 16GB. Storage starts at 512GB of SSD capacity or offers up to 1TB of hard disk storage; a hybrid combination of a 256GB SSD with a 1TB hard disk drive is also on offer.

Options for discreet mobile graphics card from Nvidia and AMD are also on offer for people who want a little more graphical grunt from their Pavilion x360.

To appeal to the ‘youth of today’ the Pavilion x360 comes in a ragne of colours: Opulent Blue, Silk Gold, Orchid Pink, Mineral Silver and Empress Red.

HP Pavilion x360 2017 Image 1 of 5

HP Pavilion x360 2017 clamshell









Prices for the Pavilion x360 start at $349 (£278) for the 11inch version and top out at $629.99 (£503) for the 17inch model, thereby providing a range of models to suit most budgets for mid-range laptops.

Those wanting an HP laptop with a more premium bent should take a gander at the Spectre x360 from HP, which also underwent a refresh for 2017.

These new laptops all come with Windows 10 baked in; but how much do you know about Microsoft’s latest operating system?