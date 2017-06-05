Apple’s WWDC is happening today, with chief executive Tim Cook and the Cupertino company set to usher in the next wave of updates to Apple’s software suite

Apple’s World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) is happening today, with chief executive Tim Cook and other figureheads of the Cupertino company set to usher in the next wave of updates to Apple’s software suite.

Silicon will be covering the event as it is live streamed from the US as 6pm British time, but in the meantime here is what you can expect to hear from Apple.

iOS 11

Flush with a fresh feature set update, the next iteration of Apple’s mobile operating system iOS 11 is due to be announced at WWDC.

Apple’s virtual assistant Siri is also due for a major update, making it smarter and more integrated into third-party apps in order to give it ore functionality and avoid being left behind by the likes of the Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

MacOS is also due to hit version 10.13, likely bringing a good few tweaks to Apple’s laptop and desktop OS. And watchOS and tvOS will likely get new versions, offering more apps and inter-connectivity between more smart devices fond at home.

For developers of both business and consumer apps on Apple’s platforms, the prospective new software guises should provide more features and functionality foe them to tap into when making their software.

Siri speaker

Google has Home and Amazon has the Echo as smart speakers become smart home hubs; Apple is likely to get in on the game with a rumoured Siri speaker, aimed at bringing Siri into homes where services like JustEat an Uber are accessed regularly and the desire to control smart home devices from a single device or voice command is also desire.

To snad out from the crowd, Apple will need to introduce a unique feature to the Siri speaker, whether that means impeccable design or some clever additional feature waits to be seen.

iPads and Macs

Apple’s iPad, MacBook Air and MacBook lines are sorely in need of a refresh. The MacBook Air lineup consists of just the 13in model with a 2015 specification, so Apple may reveal an overhauled version of the slim laptop. But Cupertino is more likely to reveal a refreshed MacBook aimed at replacing the Air altogether; we predict a MacBook with a tweaked chassis and improved display, sporting the latest Intel Core processors.

We could also see the debut of a new iPad Mini, which currently in its fourth generation, has not seen an upgrade is some time, and Apple’s iPad and iPad Pro tablets could also be due a tweak or two ; Apple recently revealed a ‘new’ iPad but it was basically the same as the old 9.7in version only with slightly tweaked innards, meaning the company needs to do a little more to galvanise renewed interest in its tablets.

New iMacs and Mac Pro desktops are also said to be on the horizon but we doubt they will make an appearance at WWDC.

Join us at 6pm this evening as we see whether the above rumours and speculation come to fruition.