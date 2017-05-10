Microsoft Boasts 500 Million Machines Running Windows 10

Satya Nadella championed opportunities for developers to reach ever more Windows 10 users through the Windows Store.

Microsoft has boasted that there are now 500 million running Windows 10, indicating that the appetite for Microsoft’s latest operating platform is gathering pace.

The Redmond company’s chief executive Satya Nadella championed the opportunity for developers to reach this heady number of Windows 10 users through the Windows Store.

“This is all an opportunity in front of you as you build your applications and services,” Nadella told an audience of developer at Microsoft’s Build 2017 conference in Seattle.

Windows 10 growth

Over the past eight months, Microsoft saw another 100 million machines added to its previous total of 400 million.

Undoubtedly, that rise has been galvanized by purchases on new laptops and PC that come running Windows 10 by default.

With the recent reveal of the slimmed down Windows 10 S and the release of the creativity focused Windows 10 Creators Update, the adoption figure for Microsoft’s flagship software is liely to keep growing rapidly.

