Microsoft Is Not Taking On New Subscribers For Outlook.com Premium

It could be the beginning of the end for Outlook.com Premium

Microsoft is killing off its Outlook.com Premium email service bundling the features into its the Office 356 software package.

In an update on premium features Microsoft is bringing to Outlook.com for Office 365 users it quietly announced the beginning of the end for Outlook.com Premium.

“The Outlook.com Premium standalone offering is now closed to new subscribers,” Microsoft said. “Current subscribers can renew their subscriptions to continue receiving subscription benefits.”

Current subscribers of Outlook.com Premium will still be able to use the service and its features, as well as renew their subscriptions.

“We will continue to support current Outlook.com Premium customers with a custom domain,” explained Microsoft. “Just continue to renew your Outlook.com Premium subscription, and your domain renewal will be automatically included in your yearly subscription fee.”

We’re working on a solution that will enable you to transfer your domain to other providers,” Microsoft added, hinting that Outlook.com Premium may not have long left for this world.

“For now you should continue to renew your Outlook.com Premium subscription to retain control of your domain and to continue using your personalised email address.”

But new subscribers wanting a taste of some of the higher-end features will have to opt for an Office 365 subscription, where the Outlook.com service will have the premium features automatically added to it.

This appears to be a move by the Redmond company to narrow down the amount of disparate services it has and instead build out Office 365 with features aimed at attracting new subscribers and keeping existing users for considering moving over to Google apps.

