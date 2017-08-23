Startup Incubator Hopes To Make London The World’s Sports Tech Capital

Sports Tech Hub is inviting applications from startups ahead of its grand opening in october

A new startup incubator for the sports technology industry is accepting applications for participants once it opens its doors this October.

Sports Tech Hub will provide mentoring and sports for young companies looking to innovate in the fields of physical and mental wellbeing through technology and sport.

Ten startups will also be given 24 week access to the House of Sport, a collaborative working environment that will also be used by the Invictus Games Foundation and the Rugby Football League (RFL).

The initiative is backed by London Sport, which wants to make the capital, the most physically active city in the world, and London & Partners – the promotional arm of the Mayor of London’s office.

“London’s tech sector is one of the capital’s most exciting industries, and London’s standing as a global hub of tech innovation makes it the perfect place to launch Sport Tech Hub, ” declared Alex Zurita from London Sport.

“Technology has a vital role to play in enabling more people to take part in physical activity and sport in the capital, and we are delighted to offer the most innovative SportTech startups an opportunity to be part of a wider movement within sport and technology in London.”

It is hoped the opening of the incubator will help establish London as a world leader in the sports technology industry at a time when Brexit is threatening the capital’s status as the centre of the European technology industry.

“Across London, we have seen tech innovation create new and exciting opportunities across a range of sectors. From FinTech to TravelTech, London enjoys a global reputation for producing new, game-changing technology,” added Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates.

“The opening of Sport Tech Hub is an exciting step, not just for tech entrepreneurs, but for London as a whole. This is a new frontier for tech innovation in the capital, and will play a vital role in supporting this burgeoning part of the tech ecosystem.”

