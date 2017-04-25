The ad-free site will rely on donations and members of the public will be able to influence the topics covered

Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, has plans to create a news service to combat the “fake news” epidemic by combining the work of volunteers and professional journalists.

The service will be called Wikitribune and will provide “factual and neutral” articles in an ad-free and free-to-access environment, relying on receiving regular donations from visitors rather than putting up paywalls.

“The level of funding for the non-profit organisation will determine the number of journalists that can be employed,” it says on the site’s Wikipedia page. “The subscriptions are expected to be £10 or $15 per month.”

Wikipedia 2.0

As is the case with Wikipedia, Wikitribune will require writers to include sources for facts and members of the public will be able to edit articles. However, any changes to a page will only go live after they have been approved by a staff member.

There will also be a paid team of writers, the number of which will directly depend on the amount of donations received.

And, while the writers will ultimately decide what gets written about on a day-to-day basis, topics can be influenced by members of the public by flagging their interests when they sign up. For example, if a certain number of people say they are interested in Bitcoin, a specialist journalist will be hired to do that beat full-time.

Speaking to the BBC, Wales said: “I think we’re in a world right now where people are very concerned about making sure we have high quality fact-based information, so I think there will be demand for this.

“We’re getting people to sign up as monthly supporters and the more monthly supporters we have the more journalists we can hire. In terms of minimums, if we could only hire two journalists then it would be a blog and not really worth doing. But I would love to start with a lot more – 10 to 20.”

Wales added that he plans to be “100% hands-on” with Wikitribune and will probably serve as its CEO for at least the first year.

Are you adept at spotting fake news? Try our quiz!