Dropbox Professional Brings Business Features To Individual Pros

Dropbox is looking to bolster its position in the business world with the reveal of its Dropbox Professional scheme.

The idea behind Dropbox Professional is to enable individuals to have access to Dropbox tools for, as the name would suggest, professional work.

While Dropbox Business is the cloud storage company’s offering for enterprises, the Professional aspect brings in elements of the former into the latter.

Professional users can use business-grade tools like Smart Sync to enable files to be stored in the cloud and only in the cloud, thereby freeing up space on compatible Windows and Mac machines.

Other tools like Dropbox Showcase are also on offer and let professional users create PowerPoint-esque introductions to shared documents, adding context to the work say designers are sharing with clients.

Professional grade

Other features include the ability to share links with set expiry dates and allow for passwords to be shared with selected recipients of those links to ensure that only the right the share content only reached the eyes of the people it is meant to.

Further adding to this layer of security and accountability, is the ability to view a derailed file version history going back 120 days, which includes time stamps and dates of interactions with the files.

“Work is becoming more fluid as the scope of projects that individuals can take on expands,” said a some what hyperbolic Todd Jackson, head of product at Dropbox.

“In this new world, it’s critical to deliver a phenomenal first impression, every time. Dropbox Professional gives independent workers new ways to organise their workflow and stand out from the crowd by helping them share their work in a customised way that’s richer than email.”

Rather than stick to offering consumer-grad cloud storage, Dropbox appears determined to keep punishing into the business world, going after professional and enterprise users alike; perhaps it sees an opportunity to make its mark while the likes of Box tout their success with developer integrations and machine learning prowess.

