ComponentsPCWorkspace

Tech Quiz: Intel And Its Life In Chips

Roland Moore-Colyer ,
Roland Moore-Colyer
Roland Moore-Colyer

As News Editor of Silicon UK, Roland keeps a keen eye on the daily tech news coverage for the site, while also focusing on stories around cyber security, public sector IT, innovation, AI, and gadgets.

Follow on:
Google + Linkedin Subscribe to our newsletter Write a comment

Put your Intel knowledge to the test with our tech quiz!

Intel is arguably the leading processor manufacturer for laptops, desktops, and servers, having fended of rivals such as AMD for decades. 

Founded in 1968, the American corporation is famed no only for its chips but also being the company that birthed Moore’s Law. 

Intel quiz

Intel chipIn recent years Intel has suffered a little from declining PC sales and failed to really make its mark in the mobile processor world. Yet, the growth of cloud computing and a reliance on powerful chips for servers has helped keep Intel above water

As such, there’s a wealth of history and technology under Intel’s banner. But how much do you know about the chip giant? Do you know your Kaby Lake from your Knights Crest? If so, come and put your knowledge to the test with our Intel quiz, freshly updated for 2017. 

Take our Intel quiz! 

 

﻿