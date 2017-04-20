Tech Quiz: Intel And Its Life In Chips

Intel is arguably the leading processor manufacturer for laptops, desktops, and servers, having fended of rivals such as AMD for decades.

Founded in 1968, the American corporation is famed no only for its chips but also being the company that birthed Moore’s Law.

Intel quiz

In recent years Intel has suffered a little from declining PC sales and failed to really make its mark in the mobile processor world. Yet, the growth of cloud computing and a reliance on powerful chips for servers has helped keep Intel above water.

As such, there’s a wealth of history and technology under Intel’s banner. But how much do you know about the chip giant? Do you know your Kaby Lake from your Knights Crest? If so, come and put your knowledge to the test with our Intel quiz, freshly updated for 2017.