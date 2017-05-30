Intel Reveals 18 Core Core i9 Processor And Core X 8th Generation CPUs

Intel has revealed its latest family of processors, ushering in more powerful versions of its Core i7 and Core i5 chips, along side an 18 core powerhouse central processing unit (CPU).

Dubbed the Core X, the new wave of desktop processors range from four core variants with boosted compute horsepower, to the 18 core Core i9 Extreme chip, the latter being aimed squarely at people seeking large dollops of power for their desktop setup; they will need deep wallets as well given the CPU costs a hefty $1,999 (£1,500).

Intel boasts that the Core i9 is its first teraflop processors available for desktop use.

Intel Core X

Alongside touting performance benefits over the 7th generation Core i chips, some 30 percent boost, Intel highlighted that the Core X family is aimed at being a very scaleable family of CPUs, offering performance for everything ranging from severs and powerful PCs to Internet of Things (IoT) devices in need of a solid processor and credit-card sized PCs.

Intel also revealed has upgraded its Turbo Boost technology, now in the Turbo Boost Max 3.0 guise, which adjusts the configuration of workloads to run on the fastest two cores of a CPU to boost the performance of single threaded applications and workloads.

“The possibilities with this type of performance are endless. Content creators can have fast image rendering, video encoding, audio production and real-time preview – all running in parallel seamlessly so they spend less time waiting and more time creating,” said Gregory Bryant, corporate vice president and general manager of the Client Computing Group at Intel.

“Gamers can play their favourite game, while they also stream, record and encode their gameplay, and share on social media – all while surrounded by multiple screens for a 12K experience with up to four discrete graphics cards.”

Intel’s showcase of its next wave of chips, including the big gun Core i9, comes at a time when its chip rival AMD has also been championing a high-end processor code named ‘Threadripper’, which aims to bring 16 cores and 32 threads of the performance end of AMD’s Ryzen family of processors.

Undoubtedly, Threadripper will butt heads with the Intel’s Core i9 chips. AND the will be no bad thing for consumers and enterprises, as the CPU world has been relatively stagnant over the past few years, with simple iterations on solid chipsets rather than any huge bouts of innovation.

Both Intel’s Core X and AMD’s expanding Ryzen CPU line could be the shot in the arm the desktop processor world needs.

