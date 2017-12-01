Microsoft Edge Now Generally Available For iOS And Android

Microsoft Edge is now generally available on iOS and Android following a successful preview period that started in October.

The browser features reading lists, new tab page, reading view and roaming passwords – a feature that lets you share login credentials across multiple devices.

Edge was first released as part of Windows 10 as the successor for the much-maligned Internet Explorer, promising speed and new features.

Edge for mobile

However unlike rivals such as Safari and Google Chrome, it had not been able to offer cross-platform browsing, until now. Microsoft said it had been a much requested feature and the hope is that it will increase Edge’s market share.

“We are committed to empowering people and organizations to achieve more. And Microsoft Edge for iOS and Android is another step in that journey,” said Joe Belfiore, head of Windows and Devices at Microsoft. “While we’re excited to remove the preview label along with the download restrictions, we are more excited about all that’s ahead. We have a long list of new features to build and improvements to make.”

Microsoft largely missed the boat on mobile and although it offers a mobile version of Windows 10, the company has shifted its focus onto delivering apps and services to as many devices as possible, regardless of platform.

This includes Office 365, Bing and Cortana, and now it hopes Edge will help it crack the browser market it used to dominate at a time when browsing is becoming increasingly mobile.

Clued up on Windows 10? Try our quiz!