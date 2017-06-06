Apple Reveals iPad Pro 10.5 With Productivity In Its Sights

With iOS 11 the new iPad Pro wants to be the gadget for work and play

Apple has taken the covers of its an overhauled iPad Pro, with the new version featuring a new screen size and more powerful innards.

At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2017, the Cupertino company unveiled the new iPad Pro which comes sporting a 10.5in display which Apple championed as begin able to accommodate a full-sized virtual and attachable physical keyboard.

Yet due to slimming down the bezels by 40 percent, the new iPad Pro remains as lightweight and compact to hold as its 9.7in predecessor.

iPad Pro aimed at productivity

Apple has done more than just change the size of the iPad Pro; the tablet gets Apple’s latest A10X Fusion processors, a 12 core graphics accelerator that improves pixel pushing performance by 40 percent, and a display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, double that of its older sibling. Dubbed ProMotion this faster 2224×1668 display with a 264ppi has been designed to look brighter as well with the goal of improving viewing and interacting with apps, games and high dynamic range (HDR) video content.

The display also has a latency of 20 milliseconds when using Cupertino’s take on the stylus, the Apple Pencil, to make using it more responsive than before, which is useful given is has been integrated deeper into iOS, particularity the mobile operating system’s overhauled machine learning capabilities, which can for example analyse what a person is writing with the Apple Pencil in the Notes app and make it searchable, all with the goal of improving productivity.

And productivity looks to be high on Apple’s agenda with the iPad Pro given it took time to show-off new spit-screen multitasking capabilities, drag-and-drop functionality, and an apps dock that resembles the macOS version, for iOS 11 on the iPad. Perhaps next year, Apple will debut a hybrid cross between iOS and macOS.

Other key specification include a 10 hour battery life, 54GB to 512GB of internal storage, a 12MP camera with optical image stabilisation and the ability to capture and edit 4K videos; the front facing camera weights in at 7MP.

Colour options on offer are: Space Grey, Rose Gold, Gold and Silver. The larger iPad Pro 12.9 gains the specifications of the new iPad Pro but only comes in Space Grey, Gold, Silver colour options.

Both are available now with prices starting at $799 (£769) for the 10.5in model and $899 (£859) for the 12.9in version.

Also at WWDC 2017 Apple revealed its latest version of macOS, High Sierra.

