Take a tour of the little treats hidden in your favourite sites and software. How many do you know already?
Question 1/15
On April Fools' Day 2017, Google added which game to Google Maps?
- Paperboy
- Ms. Pac Man
- Alleyway
Question 2/15
Where in Google Street View Can you enter the Doctor's Tardis?
- Pinewood Studios
- Earl's Court
- Google's London HQ
Question 3/15
Office 1997 contained some famous Easter Eggs. What was hidden in the Excel spreadsheet program?
- A flight simulator
- The full text of Bill Gates' book
- Cheat codes for Age of Empires
Question 4/15
In the 1970s, the DEC PDP-10 computer had one of the earliest Easter Eggs embedded in the "make" (file creation) command. How did the machine respond if you typed "make love"
- Yes darling
- Not war
- Don't get fresh!
Question 5/15
Not an Easter Egg as such, but what was the name of the 'infamous' sex mini game buried in the code of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas?
- Easy Listening
- Nightcap
- Hot Coffee
Question 6/15
What can you get if you type a simple "calendar" command into a Terminal window on Mac OS X?
- A timeline of Lord of the Rings
- A Domino's Pizza menu
- Full lyrics to the Lion King
Question 7/15
How do you get a Canon printer to play music?
- Scan a picture of Justin Bieber
- Press and hold the paper feed button
- Hit it, like Fonzie....
Question 8/15
Which languages does Facebook offer?
- Pirate speak
- English (upside down)
- Both
Question 9/15
This starship was a on a commonly used chip featured in early PCs. Who made it (and thank you Molecular Expressions!)?
- Intel
- Motorola
- Texas Instruments
Question 10/15
Which version of Android displays a "Nyan Droid" animation if you tap on the Android Version number in settings?
- Gingerbread
- Ice Cream Sandwich
- Nougat
Question 11/15
When Linux 2.2.1 notices a printer jam, what error message do you get?
- Printer is jammed
- Printer is ill
- Printer is on fire
Question 12/15
The Windows 95 screensaver filled your monitor with three-dimensional pipes. What else did it show?
- A bicycle
- A teapot
- A window
Question 13/15
Which site used to"rickroll" you if you enter the Konami code (Up up, down down, left, right, left, right, b, a)?
- Digg
- Buzzfeed
- Slashdot
Question 14/15
The OpenOffice Calc spreadsheet includes a game. What is it?
- Space Invaders
- Pac Man
- Pong
Question 15/15
TRUE or FALSE: Steve Jobs banned Easter Eggs at Apple when he returned to the company?
- True
- False
