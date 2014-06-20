Do you know the features of the Apple iPhone 5C and 5S, launched in September 2013? Do you know the details?
The iPhone 5C is colourful! Which of these colours is NOT an iPhone 5C option?
The 5S has a fingerprint ID sensor. What happens if it breaks, or you lose your finger?
What is special about the 5S's processor?
What is the name of Apple's camera technology in the 5S?
The 5C is a "low cost" iPhone. What is the UK launch price of the 16G version?
TRUE or FALSE? The iPhbone 5S is waterproof up to 10m depth
How many fingerprints can the iPhone 5S store?
What is the name of the new colour introduced for the iPhone 5S?
The iPone 5S has an M7 co-processor. What for?
TRUE or FALSE: The iPhone 5C supports 4G services in the UK
Which of the following is introduced in iOS 7, the new iPhone operating system?
Where was Apple's main press conference held for the iPhone 5S and 5C?
How many hours of talking does Apple say the 5S battery allows?
TRUE or FALSE? The iPhone 5S has an increased screen resolution over the iPhone 5
What musical celebrity appeared in the iPhone 5S launch?
