Windows 10 Data Collection Branded A Breach Of Dutch Privacy Law

The Dutch Data Protection Authority (DPA) has declared that Windows 10 breaches the data protection law in the Netherlands over the way it processes personal information.

A report filed by the DPA says that Microsoft failed to clearly inform its users on what type of data it was collecting and using.

The DPA claimed that Windows 10 users “lack control of their data” due to the way Microsoft harvests information.

“It turns out that Microsoft’s operating system follows about every step you take on your computer. That results in an intrusive profile of yourself,” said Wilbert Tomesen, vice-chairman of the DPA.

“What does that mean? Do people know about this? Do they want this? Microsoft needs to give users a fair opportunity to decide about this themselves.”

While Microsoft said it had made compiling with Dutch law a priority to avoid having any sanctions posed against it, Redmond also responded justifying why it collects Windows 10 data and explaining that a recent update spells out its data collection policy.

“Since launching Windows 10, we’ve been on a journey listening to feedback from customers and collaborating with regulators around the world,” said Marisa Rogers, Microsoft’s Windows and devices group privacy officer.

“As a result, we’ve made improvements to ensure all versions of Windows 10 meet our customers’ privacy needs and expectations. For example, we’ve worked with Swiss and French data protection authorities to incorporate their guidance, subsequently improving the privacy controls in Windows 10 Home and Pro and earning their positive assessments of the changes.

“This year we have released a new privacy dashboard and several new privacy features to provide clear choices to our customers and easy-to-use tools in Windows 10. Next week, we have even more privacy improvements coming in the Fall Creators Update.”

Microsoft is no stranger to facing criticism over the way it collects data having received ire over Windows 10 data collection way back in 2015.

