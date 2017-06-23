MobilitySecuritySecurity ManagementSmartphonesSoftware

Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (23 June)

Roland Moore-Colyer ,
Roland Moore-Colyer
Roland Moore-Colyer

As News Editor of Silicon UK, Roland keeps a keen eye on the daily tech news coverage for the site, while also focusing on stories around cyber security, public sector IT, innovation, AI, and gadgets.

Follow on:
Google +
Linkedin

It’s been a busy week filled with tech news, but have you been paying attention?

It’s Friday so that means it’s time to reflect on the news of the past seven days; we’ve seen a smartphone launch through to the reveal of a fresh Windows 10 kernel vulnerability.  

 

We’ve also taken a look at how neural networks could be used to boost airport security and took a gander at the history of IBM’s OS/2

Quiz time

question markAnd there’s plenty more to read across the pages of Silicon. Once you’re done, or if you’re ready to go, then give our week in review tech quiz a try and see if your powers of recall are still sharp after a hectic week!

If you want a further challenge, why not give our weekly thematic quizzes a go; this week it’s all about Apple.

Take our week in review quiz!

﻿
You may also like