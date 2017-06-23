Tech Quiz: The Week In Review (23 June)

It’s been a busy week filled with tech news, but have you been paying attention?

It’s Friday so that means it’s time to reflect on the news of the past seven days; we’ve seen a smartphone launch through to the reveal of a fresh Windows 10 kernel vulnerability.

We’ve also taken a look at how neural networks could be used to boost airport security and took a gander at the history of IBM’s OS/2.

Quiz time

And there’s plenty more to read across the pages of Silicon. Once you’re done, or if you’re ready to go, then give our week in review tech quiz a try and see if your powers of recall are still sharp after a hectic week!

If you want a further challenge, why not give our weekly thematic quizzes a go; this week it’s all about Apple.