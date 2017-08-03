Tech Quiz: Adobe Systems

Adobe’s creative platforms have become industry standards. But what do you know about the company?

Ever since its foundation, Adobe’s products have become essential for the creative industries and helped to establish the home computer as a tool for design, publishing and interactivity.

From Photoshop to Flash, and numerous other products in between, it has firmly established itself as the market leader in creative software. In recent years it has turned its attention to digital marketing and has made several acquisitions to ensure it stays ahead of the game.

Adobe quiz

But the company has come under criticism for its licensing, the proprietary nature of some of its creations, and security.

Indeed Flash has become one of the most-maligned pieces of software in the world, culminating in the news the plugin would be killed at the end of the decade.

But what do you know about Adobe Systems?

