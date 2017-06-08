Microsoft Warns Support For Older Versions Of Skype Will Soon Be Chopped

Keen Skype users will need to be using Redmond’s latest Windows platforms to get the most out of the service

Microsoft is retiring Skype apps that are no longer compatible with its Windows Phone platform, signalling the beginning of the end for unintegrated versions of the instant messaging and video calling service.

From July 1, incompatible versions of Skype, including Linux versions below the 4.3 and support for Skype clients on smart TVs.

Scalping Skype

“We’ve noticed that you are, or previously were, using Skype on Windows Phone 8, Windows Phone 8.1, and the Messaging app for Windows 10 Mobile, Windows RT or a TV. We’re sorry to inform you that we will be permanently retiring these versions of Skype. As a result, after July 1, 2017, you will no longer be able to sign in to these versions of Skype,” said Skype in a statement to its users.

With support for Windows Phone 8, 8.1, Windows RT and the Skype messaging app on Windows 10 Mobile, only Windows 8 and Windows 10 retain Skype support.

The move signals Microsoft ambitions to bring Skype more into the fold of its Universal Windows Platform app ecosystem, whereby apps are built to easily run across any modern Windows-based device, rather than requiring a host of different versions.

It is likely that Redmond wants its latest versions of Skype for Business and a re-skinned version of its core Skype app to have parity in user experience across multiple Windows devices.

And with the latest version of Skype baked into Windows 10 by default, Redmond is clearly looking to ensure that its vision for Skype it the one users op for, rather than older apps festooned with third-party plugins.

While this move may annoy some users who could have grown attached to some of their older devices and customised version of Skype, there will still be able to access Skype through using the web version of the service, though this may not be the most intuitive way to access Skype.

Having made the decision to block non-Office 365 users from Skype and its other productivity services, Microsoft appears to be keen to push its user base to adopt more of its cloud-based services rather than press on with more classic takes of its software portfolio.

