Microsoft Bundles Windows 10 And Office 365 Together In Microsoft 365 Service

Microsoft has revealed Microsoft 365, a combination of Office 365, Windows 10 and the company’s Enterprise Mobility + Security suite, aimed at offering customers the complete subscription based package.

Microsoft 365 will be offered in two flavours, Enterprise and Business; the former aimed at large companies while the latter targets small to medium companies.

Microsoft 365

“Microsoft 365 Enterprise is built on the foundation of the highly successful Secure Productive Enterprise, which grew seats by triple digits in the last year. Going forward, Microsoft 365 Enterprise replaces Secure Productive Enterprise to double-down on the new customer promise of empowering employees to be creative and work together, securely,” Microsoft’s Kirk Koenigsbauer, corporate vice president for the Office team, described Redmond’s new service as.

“Microsoft 365 Business is designed for small-to-medium sized businesses with up to 300 users and integrates Office 365 Business Premium with tailored security and management features from Windows 10 and Enterprise Mobility + Security. It offers services to empower employees, safeguard the business and simplify IT management.”

The idea behind both guises of Microsoft 365 is to have a package that IT managers can subscribe to and easily role out across their estate, including a mix of devices, while at the same time providing a unified management of the apps and services being used.

Microsoft 365 Enterprise will be offered in two guises, E3 and E5, both available to purchase on August 1.

Microsoft 365 Business will make its debut on August 2 for a public preview, and will become generally available in autumn and will be prices at $20 per user per month in the US.

To coincide with Microsoft 365, the company is also making its Azure Stack hybrid cloud platform readily available for customers to order on dedicated hardware.

Take our Microsoft quiz here!