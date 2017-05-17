All the updates as they come from Google I/O

Google is going big on artificial intelligence (AI), aiming to add more smart features into its software and unveiling new chips to power machine learning in the cloud.

At Google I/O 2017, the search giant’s chief executive, Sundar Pichai, touted the comapany’s Ai doctrine: ” We’re moving from mobile-first to AI-first.”

Google started showing off its AI tech with a smart feature that can filter out obstructions in the way of subjects in a photo, for example intelligently removing a fence obstructing the view of a person behind it.

Google didn’t say where this feature would make its debut, but it is likely to find its way into the Google Photos web and mobile app.

Assistant everywhere

Speaking of mobile apps, Google revealed it is bringing the Assistant to iOS, so that iPhone users will have an alternative to Siri.

Google Assistant is also coming to smartphone cameras through a new feature dubbed Google Lens, likely making its debut with Android handsets, which Google boasted has now reached a total of two billion devices.

The smart tech will enable users to point their camera at an object, which the Assistant will then analyse and provide information and suggest actions around it; for example, if pointed at a flower it could tell the user what it is, or if pointed at a unrecognised router, Lens can identify the Wi-Fi network and automatically look up the network’s name and password an connect to it automatically.

Lens will be rolling out in Google Photos later this year.

With cameras in mind Google is also adding a suite of other smart features into its Photos app, with the aim to select the best photos in a users photo library, improve the way photos are shared, and create photo books made out of AI powered suggestions.

The Assistant’s role in Google Home is also beefing beefed up, with the ability to make calls through voice commands, with the Assistant intelligently working out who to cal through conversational commands and, if required, it will identify a person voice and make it so that the call comes from their personal number.

Chromecast integration also joins the Google Home mix, so that the results of commands to the Assistant can be displayed on a connected TV.

